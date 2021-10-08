55I LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

55I LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,209,000 after purchasing an additional 235,174 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,149,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 700,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 618,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.98 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

