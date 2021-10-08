55I LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

55I LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $164.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

