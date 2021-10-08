Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $704,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

NYSE ROP opened at $453.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

