Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yandex were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Yandex by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 155.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.