Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 18,822 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

CP stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

