Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.
ILMN opened at $404.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
