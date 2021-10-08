Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN opened at $404.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.