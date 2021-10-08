William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,470 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 895.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.