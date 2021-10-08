Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $216,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Targa Resources by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,008,000 after acquiring an additional 527,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 35.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 782.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

