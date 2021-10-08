Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $7,971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

