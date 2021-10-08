Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.