Profund Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after buying an additional 187,468 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,848,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $125.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

