Profund Advisors LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 153.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.