Scala Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $3.19 million and $2,941.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,790.93 or 1.00648073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.14 or 0.06602249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

