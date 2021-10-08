Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Tilray stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tilray has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $67.00.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tilray were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TLRY. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

