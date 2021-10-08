Profund Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 159.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 717,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after acquiring an additional 440,496 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9,807.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 134,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,812,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $127.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.