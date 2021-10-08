Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSKE opened at $9.71 on Friday. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

