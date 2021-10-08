Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKIMF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $$5.86 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

