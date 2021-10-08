Zap Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $46,051.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00226163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00102862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

