FYDcoin Price Reaches $0.0033 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $3,304.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 589,040,463 coins and its circulating supply is 559,562,698 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FYDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.