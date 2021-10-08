Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $13.83 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

