Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $370.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.01. 3,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,692. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $420.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.15, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Atlassian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

