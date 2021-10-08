Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 4,704 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AYI opened at $199.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.84.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

