Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 70,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

