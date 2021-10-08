Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,560 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,469.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,286.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2,294.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

