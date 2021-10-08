ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.