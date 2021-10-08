ProShare Advisors LLC Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 985,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

