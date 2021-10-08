Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Down 16.5% in September

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
GLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of Galecto stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Galecto has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $85.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Galecto Company Profile
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
