Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Down 16.5% in September

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Galecto stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Galecto has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $85.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

