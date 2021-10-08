Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $9.50. Neonode shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 180,507 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $101.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 3.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of Neonode at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

