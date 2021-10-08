Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $9.50. Neonode shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 180,507 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $101.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 3.00.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.