Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 12,587 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 326.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 84.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 32.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $246.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.19 and a 200 day moving average of $233.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.06 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

