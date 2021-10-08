CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.60. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 4,040 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 45.55%.

In related news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,885.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,484 shares of company stock worth $222,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.25% of CVD Equipment worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

