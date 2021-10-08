Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

