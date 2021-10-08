Boston Partners Has $16.49 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.38% of Wintrust Financial worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after buying an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 160,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

