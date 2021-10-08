Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,926 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after buying an additional 668,306 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after buying an additional 278,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,727,000 after buying an additional 106,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

