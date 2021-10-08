Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Update

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 627.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

