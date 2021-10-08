Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

