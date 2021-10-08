Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,151 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

