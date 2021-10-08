ProShare Advisors LLC Has $15.40 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $351.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.