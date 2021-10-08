ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $225,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.