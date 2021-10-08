ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Mercury General worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

