ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 16,494 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $20,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.