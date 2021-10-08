Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nordson worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

