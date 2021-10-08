Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,058 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Qurate Retail worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 677,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 52,623 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

