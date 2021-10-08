R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,825 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 381,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $3,421,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 29.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $318,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

