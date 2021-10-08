KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 148,964 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $187,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $172,469.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 64,344 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $313,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

