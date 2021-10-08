Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $209.12 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.53 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

