Wing (WING) Price Tops $21.43 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00060985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00137454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,729.10 or 0.99986843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.32 or 0.06740168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

