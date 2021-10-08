Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Colfax reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 525,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 183,667 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

CFX stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

