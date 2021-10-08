Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASGTF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Altus Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ASGTF opened at $48.77 on Friday. Altus Group has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

