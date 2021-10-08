Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

McGinn Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.5% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 63,310 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 65,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 245,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,316,000 after acquiring an additional 50,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.91. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

