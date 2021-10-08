Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

